Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Christian worship songs rented the air at the residence of former governor Henry Seriake Dickson in Abuja as incumbent governor, Senator Douye Diri joined by his Dickson sang praises to God to celebrate the Supreme Court judgment which dismissed All Progressive Congress (APC)’s application for a review of the February 13 judgment that sacked Chief David Lyon as governor-elect.

Diri and Dickson knelt down to sing praises and they were joined by the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Moses Cleopas, member representing Yenagoa constituency 1, Hon Oforji Oboko, and former aides of Dickson.

The mood in Bayelsa State Government House Yenagoa was not different as supporters of the party in a live video on Facebook were seen celebrating the victory of the party.

Opposition was the situation in the APC as most of the their members that were at the party secretariat in Yenagoa left the secretariat wearing long faces immediately Justice Amina Augie gave the ruling.

Diehard supporters of Lyon on Facebook consoled themselves noting that while they did not regret standing with Lyon it is time for the Bayelsans to unite and move the state forward.

The Secretary- General of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Alfred Kemepado on facebook page wrote”A Bayelsa For All Bayelsans and all Ijaws. Peace unto my people”

A former Commissioner in the Dickson administration and deputy- director general of the Senator Douye Diri campaign organisation, Collins Cocodia also wrote on his Facebook page “In God we trust. Congratulations to all across party lines. Let us unite and move our dear Bayelsa State forward”

A former special adviser to Dickson turned ardent critic, Mrs Helen Bob also wrote on her facebook page “It is going to be an all inclusive government. Human oriented government. No segregation. Thanks to God. This was our David’s plan. As APC members we have fought a good fight. Let’s be strong. God’s ways stands supreme. Let’s give him all the glory.