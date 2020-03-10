Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has again extended the olive branch to all Bayelsans urging them to join him in building a virile Bayelsa State.

Diri stated this in press statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah shortly after a Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State affirmed him as the validly nominated People’s Democratic Party(PDP) for the November 16 governorship election.

The presiding judge, Justice Tijani Ringim in dismissing the suit filed by former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC) challenging the nomination of Diri said Alaibe could not prove his case.

Diri in the statement said in the spirit of unity, Alaibe should join him to develop Bayelsa State.

The statement read in part “I received today’s judgement of the Federal High Court as yet another affirmation of the will of God. It is victory for the people of Bayelsa and indeed the Ijaw nation. So there is no victor nor vanquished.

In the spirit of our unity and the love we share, I again extend the olive branch to all Bayelsans, including my dear brother, Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, to join hands with me to develop and move our state forward.

My resolve is that together with all Bayelsans of goodwill, we can make our state greater.”