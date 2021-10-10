From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Youths from the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State have commended Governor Douye Diri over his all inclusive style of leadership which has translated to youths empowerment and security of lives and properties.

According to them, out of the over 2,000 appointments handed to indigenes of the state under the present administration, the governor has given priority to young and vibrant youths which has contributed greatly to the peaceful atmosphere being witnessed in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Mr Ebilade Ekerefe, who is a former director-general of the Douye Diri/Lawrence Youth Network, described the recent confirmation of the appointments of the Chairmen of the State Vigilante Service and State Volunteer Service, Doubiye Alagoa and Lucky Asanakpo respectively as well deserved.

Ekerefe who is also the national spokesman of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) promised that in no distant time, the youths of the state will come out in their numbers on a solidarity match to the governor in appreciation for his achievements despite the dwindling finances from the federal allocation and also setting a prosperity agenda that will benefit all Bayelsans.

He also noted that the appointments of Williams Ebifate from Brass, Doris Alagoa from Nembe Kelvin Teikakpo from Ekeremor and Doubra Duere from Southern Ijaw has demonstrated considerable appreciation to the youths for their contributions in sustaining the existing peace and security his government has instituted.

He said “Gov. Douye Diri’s rare decision to appoint vibrant and competent youths into his administration is commendable and the youths of the state remain eternally grateful to his fatherly disposition.

“Let me also appreciate the governor for his unique style of governance. He has built bridges of brotherhood amongst stakeholders of the state irrespective of political persuasions for the overall development of the only homogeneous Ijaw speaking state. This is highly commendable. His good intentions and liberal leadership style is known to all and we are duty bound as youths to support him and his government to succeed.”

