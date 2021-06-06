From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Chief Perekeme Kpodoh has described the Governor Douye Diri as God-sent for the state to accelerate urban renewal and even infrastructural development in all parts of the state.

Speaking in an interview, he stated that despite the paucity of funds, the Diri administration has brought into Yenagoa, the state capital, a breath of fresh air and is opening up the state through ongoing road projects, urban renewal and various welfare policies for the state work force and pensioners.

Kpodoh from Sagbama Local Government Area of the state, while reacting to recent good ratings of the present administration on performance, said the present administration took the bull by the horn by cleaning the state of shanties and illegal markets to restore sanity.

“When you drive through the state capital you will notice a gradual change and a breath of fresh air. First of all, let me thank the Governor himself for presiding over a performing team. In fact, he has taken the bull by the horn by cleaning the state of unauthorized markets and shanties. I drove round the state and I saw a bright light around the state capital and saw cleanliness. If you look at Tombia to Igbogene, you will see bright and cleanliness. If we maintain this pace, we will be ranked among the clean states of the Federation.”

“We have been agitating and confronting Governors on development and we are happy that the present administration does not need confrontation before doing the right thing. Governor Diri, through what he has done is really a God-sent. We never expected what he is doing and that shows he is prepared to lift the status of the state on development and prosperity,” he said

Kpodoh also commended members of the Diri’s administration involved in translating the policy into action including the Commissioner of Works, Moses Tebowei, the members of the State Environmental Sanitation Authority and the members of the Yenagoa Urban Renewal Committee for a job well done on the increase rate of cleanliness in the state.

He seized the opportunity to call on non-indigenous traders and businessmen in the state to support the urban renewal project of the state government instead of becoming a stumbling block to development in the state