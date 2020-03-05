Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Douye Diri as an illegitimate governor of Bayelsa State.

APC said legally, Diri is governor of Bayelsa State, but in the hearts and minds of Bayelsans he is an illegitimate governor.

The party was reacting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recent criticism of Minister of State for Petroleum and former governor of the state, Timipre Sylva, for picking holes in the Supreme Court ruling, which dismissed APC application for review of the February 13 judgment that sacked David Lyon of the APC as governor-elect of Bayelsa State.

Bayelsa chapter of the party reacting to Sylva’s television interview had, in a statement by its Secretary, Godspower Keku, mocked the former governor for aiding PDP’s victory at the Supreme Court by insisting on fielding an unqualified Degi Biobarakuma Eremienyo as running mate in the November 16 governorship election.

APC in its reaction by the Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, said it “considers the PDP position irresponsible, petty and provocative.”

According to him, it is a clear fact that the PDP did not win the Bayelsa State November 16, 2019 governorship election.

“The APC won that election, fair and square,” he said.

Buokoribo, who expressed the disappointment of the party with the Supreme Court verdict, declared that as citizens of Nigeria, the party and its members have the right to criticise the ruling of the apex court.

“The strange decision of the Supreme Court to ignore the Bayelsa State electorate, make themselves the voters and impose another person as governor is incompatible with democratic norms.

“This is a judgment without justice; this is a judgment without legitimacy. Yes. Even though we are bound by the judgment as a legal entity, our party does not consider the action of the Supreme Court as fair or just. As citizens, we have the right to critique the decision of the apex court.

“No body or institution, not even the governor imposed on us by the Supreme Court or his party, can deny us that right.

“Diri was not the one the people voted for. He will bear the burden of illegitimacy throughout his tenancy at Creek Haven, Government House, Yenagoa,” he said.

Buokoribo also disclosed that the recent decision of the Diri administration to obtain a loan to buy operational vehicles for the governor, his deputy and other top government functionaries is scandalous, unsympathetic and ungodly.

PDP in a response by its Publicity Secretary, Osom Mackbere, accused APC of issuing baseless, infantile and bizarre statement.

“APC’s statement is yet another clear proof of its disdain for the rule of law and respect for democratic institutions.

“The APC has once again gone berserk in its conventional fashion, taking a swipe at the February 13 and 26, 2020 Supreme Court judgments that nullified the November 16, 2019 governorship election as well as the candidacy of its running mate, Degi Biobarakuma Eremienyo.

“Ordinarily, in civilised climes, the APC and its candidate should face the wrath of the law,” the PDP said.