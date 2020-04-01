Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed shock at the extent of devastation at the state-owned broadcasting corporation, Radio Bayelsa, following windstorm that led to the collapse of its mast.

The storm wreaked havoc on buildings and other facilities within the premises including the transmitters of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria Creek FM

Senator Diri, who went on an on-the-spot assessment of damage at the radio station in Ekeki, Yenagoa, describing it as a natural disaster and a great loss expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost.

The governor, in a statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, noted that the collapsed mast did not only serve Radio Bayelsa but also Radio Nigeria’s Creek FM and the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Yenagoa.

His words: “We are all amazed and really shocked with what has happened while we are still grappling with COVID-19 disease. It is a natural disaster and there is nothing anyone can do.

“We came here the other time when there was fire outbreak and when the station was destroyed by hoodlums. Today we are here to personally see the destruction caused by rainstorm, which brought down the whole mast serving not only Radio Bayelsa but also Radio Nigeria and NTA Yenagoa.”

Senator Diri who sympathised with the management and staff of the station, assured that his administration would work out the modalities in conjunction with the Ministry of Information, the station’s General Manager for either a short term arrangement or construction of a new building to enable the workers perform their duty.

“We will make comparative analysis on the short term arrangement and the long term on building a new station. After a meeting with the experts and doing the comparative analysis, we will come up with something either to do the short term or to go for a new station.”

Senator Diri was accompanied on the visit by Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Peter Akpe, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information. Mr. Freston Akpor among others.