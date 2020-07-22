Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the police high command for establishing the Zone 16 Police Headquarters in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Senator Diri who stated this during the courtesy visit of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Austin Agbolahan, to Government House, Yenagoa said it will boost his administration’s stance on zero tolerance to crime.

He noted that the new police formation would promote the status of the state in the security architecture of the country.

Diri also thanked the immediate past Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan, for his meritorious service in the state, which he said has earned him a deserved elevation to the position of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The governor announced the provision of a temporary operational base and official accommodation for the AIG in charge of the zone adding that his security team would work out modalities for a smooth take-off of the permanent office for the command.

His words: “Let me express my profound gratitude to the Inspector General of Police and indeed President Buhari for approving the siting of this new police headquarters in this state covering Bayelsa and Rivers.

“With the coming of this zonal command, it is a signal that there is no hiding place for criminal elements in the state. Therefore they should have a change of heart and join the government in promoting peaceful co-existence in Yenagoa and environs.”

In his remarks, AIG Austin Agbolahan promised that more manpower resources at his disposal would be adequately equipped to combat crime in the state.

He solicited the assistance of the state government in the provision of logistics support to facilitate the full take off of the command.

In a related development, the governor described the Nigerian Navy as a strategic partner in checking the incidence of pipeline vandalism, piracy, kidnapping, illegal refinery and other criminal activities in the state’s maritime domain.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the new Commander of the Nigeria Naval Ship (NNS) Soroh, Commodore Patrick Effah, he promised to discuss ways of assisting the maritime outpost at Toru Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area to enhance its operations.

“For us we see the Navy traditionally as our institution. Listening to you gives us joy that you have come to partner and synergise with the government of Bayelsa State.

“The criminality that we have witnessed in the waterways in our state is worrisome. People travel in those days with their canoes, far and near, even at night without fear of attack but that’s no longer the case today.

“Our rivers have also been polluted all in the name of illegal refineries all over the place. When you go into some local government areas you can perceive the odour floating on the same river, which serves as a source of drinking water.”