Governor Douye Diri has again extolled the virtues of his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo describing him as a worthy deputy.

Diri, had during a New Year visit by immediate past governor and now Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson to his country home in Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government, denied plans to drop Ewhrudjakpo as running for his re-election.

He had said at the occasion that Ewhrudjakpo had contributed significantly to the success of his administration.

In a follow-up visit to Ewhrudjakpo at his country home in Ofoni community, Sagbama Local Government Area, Diri disclosed that he was happy with the cordial relationship existing between him and Senator Ewhrudjakpo.

He said Dickson initiated the visit, noting that he was in the community to felicitate with the people.

Referring to the crisis of confidence between some governors and their deputies, Diri said himself and Ewhrudjakpo considered the interest of the state as priority.

«For me, it couldn›t have been better because we have seen situations where governors and deputy governors were at loggerheads, but the story in Bayelsa State is different. We have accommodated ourselves and seen the interest of the State as number one, and this will have no end.

“My deputy is not a spare tyre, but has been a resourceful one. We have a great relationship. We are very happy with him.

“This is a New Year friendly and brotherly visit, and not just a visit to a sitting Deputy Governor, because when we dwell in unity, that is where our strength is, and that is how we will grow and develop as a state. We should not in any way, disunite ourselves.”

Diri who was treated to the rich culture of the Ofoni people commended the people for their hospitality.