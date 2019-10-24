The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri and his All Progressives Congress(APC) counterpart, Chief David Lyon have taken their campaign to diplomats visiting the state ahead of the election.

Diri speaking with a delegation from the British High Commission and the United States Embassy Office in Nigeria led by Sarabjit Singh and Claire Pierangelo respectively raised alarm that the APC is not preparing for election but rather preparing to unleash violence on the electorate.

He said PDP is firmly rooted in Bayelsa State and would not need to engage in violence to win the governorship election.

He called on the diplomats to ensure their home countries beam their searchlight on the conduct of the governorship election while also prevailing on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to play neutral roles.

“We don’t want violence. Election is not war. We are ready for a peaceful, free and fair election unlike our main opponent APC is not ready for election. They are banking on violence, they want to use federal might, military and Police. They are planning to write results”, he said.

Lyon in meeting with the same delegation expressed regrets that PDP which has been in power since 2012 has been able to use his achievements to campaign because it has failed Bayelsans.

He bemoaned the deliberate neglect of pensioners who dedicated the better part of their lives to the service of the state.

Lyon who told the delegation of his determination to serve Bayelsans lamented that as an oil producing state, Bayelsa State receives 13 per cent derivation besides its federal allocation but the massive wealth is not reflected in the state.

Singh in his remarks while congratulating Lyon on his emergence as the standard bearer of the APC described him as a man of the people.

He promised the continuous partnership of the British High Commission and urged him to consolidate on his goodwill with Bayelsans.