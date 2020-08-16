Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has stressed the need for Bayelsans regardless of party differences to put the interest of the state ahead of other considerations.

Governor Diri who stated this when he received members of the Bayelsa Caucus of the House of Representatives in Government House Yenagoa, said the task of moving the state forward required all hands on deck.

His Acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as expressing appreciation to members of the caucus for putting party differences aside for the sake of development of the state.

He emphasised the need for Bayelsans to promote love and reconciliation while creating sustainable opportunities for youths and women rather than using them as tools for electoral violence.

Diri reaffirmed the determination of his administration to fulfil his campaign promises and expressed optimism that with the support of the caucus in the House of Representatives Bayelsa would be the envy of other states.

His words: “I appreciate you for deciding to work together not minding party differences and believing that the interest of the state is paramount. We are happy with what we have seen. Let us preach love, let us preach reconciliation. This is your government. We are not here to serve only the PDP. This is your government of prosperity, and we mean every word we put out.”

Earlier, chairman of the caucus, Chief Fred Agbedi, who represents Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, said the visit was to express their readiness to work with the government in order to move the state forward and bring development.

He congratulated the governor on his emergence and lauded him for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the security challenges of the state.

Other members of the caucus present during the courtesy visit were Preye Oseke representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Fred Obua (Ogbia Federal Constituency), Prof. Steve Azaiki (Yenagoa/Kolokuma-Opokuma Federal Constituency) and Israel Sunny-Igoli (Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency).