Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has appointed the second runner-up of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown Edition, Miss Nengi Rebecca Hampson as Senior Special Assistant(SSA) on Girl Child Development.

Also appointed as SSA is another housemate of the reality show, Bayelsa-born Tarimotimi Sinclair aka Trikytee also as SSA.

Diri who made the announcement over the weekend at the Government House while playing host to Miss Hampson said the state was proud of her performance and conduct in the recently concluded reality show.

Governor Diri spoke in Government House, Yenagoa, when the Bayelsa-born former housemate visited as part of her homecoming activities.

While noting that the show could mean many things to different people he described Nengi as the de facto winner as she showed an opportunity for a girl to aspire and become great in life.

His words: “On behalf of the people and government of Bayelsa State, I want to say that we are proud of you. Let our girls know that there is so much they can achieve in various facets of life.

“Arising from your participation, we were told that if not for other factors, you are the de facto winner of the show. So you are welcome back home.

“We believe that now that you have been recognised nationally and internationally, you will be the face of Bayelsa and I hereby announce you as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Bayelsa Girl Child Development.

“The same goes for your fellow ex-housemate, Tarimotimi Sinclair aka Trikytee, so both of you are hereby appointed Senior Special Assistants to the Governor.”

He advised Nengi to continue to be of good character as experienced in the show, be humble and portray Bayelsa in good light wherever she goes.

The governor equally appreciated those that worked tirelessly and facilitated the support she enjoyed while on the show.

Responding, Miss Hampson thanked Governor Diri for the huge support she got while in the Lockdown house, stating that she enjoyed projecting the image of Bayelsa in a positive light.

She said “I want to commend you, Your Excellency. You are doing a good job and we are so lucky to have you as our governor.

“I’m equally here representing thousands of Bayelsa girls all over the world. There are so many concerns that I have but now that we would work together, I hope that we can do so much for the girl child.

“I also want to use this medium to give back to the society. So I’m going to be reaching out to people affected by the flood through the First Lady,” she said.