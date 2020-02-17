Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has waved the olive branch at leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Specifically, he extended his hands of fellowship to the APC leader in the state and Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and the former governor-elect, David Lyon.

Diri, who stated this during a thanksgiving service at the Gloryhand Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, said APC leaders are Bayelsans that should work with the state government to bring development to the state.

According to him, Sylva, Lyon and other leaders of the opposition should join hands with him to build a peaceful and prosperous state.

While reiterating his determination to run an all-inclusive government and be a governor for all Bayelsans, he solicited support and cooperation of all political leaders in the state, including former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Diri, who thanked God for giving him the mandate, urged his supporters to follow his directive of his inaugural speech to be magnanimous in victory.

He said his priority is to bring development to every part of Bayelsa State, noting that he is willing to consider even members of the opposition parties for appointments.

“I will be governor of all, be it People’s Democratic Party, APC and others. We must remain united and ensure peace in our land. That is the only time we can be talking of development. Let us work together,” he said.

The governor, who warned against crime and criminality, said his administration would not condone crime in the state.

“Our administration will not condone crimes and criminalities. No development can take place in an atmosphere devoid of peace,” he said.

Diri, who assured Bayelsans that he would not witch-hunt anybody or order arrest of innocent people, appealed to Bayelsans to support his administration.

In his sermon, Zilly Aggrey of Royal House of Grace International, said no man should take the glory for the declaration of Governor Diri by the Supreme Court.

Aggrey warned against frivolities in governance and that the governor should be weary of bootlickers, sycophants and praise singers who would run down other people for personal gains.

He said Bayelsa is too rich in resources to be poor and urged the governor to initiate projects that will have direct bearings on the people.

“Every community in Bayelsa should have good water to drink. You should work with the Koreans, Chinese, Germans and other good nations to bring development. Our youths need jobs,” Aggrey said.

Aggrey called on the people to continue to pray for the governor and his deputy to provide them effective leadership.

Meanwhile, barring any last minute changes, Didi is set to announce key appointments in his government.

Sources say after due consultation, the chief of staff and deputy chief of staff, secretary to the government are to be announced.