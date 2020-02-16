Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has waved the olive branch at leaders of the All Progressive Congress (APC)in the state.

Specifically he has extended his hands of fellowship to the leader of APC in the state and Minister of Petroluem, Chief Timipre Sylva and the former governor-elect, Chief David Lyon.

Diri who stated this while giving remarks at a Thanksgiving Service held at the Gloryhand Chapel, Government House Yenagoa said APC leaders are Bayelsans that should work with the state government to bring development to the state.

He reiterated his determination to run an all inclusive government noting that he would a governor for all Bayelsans.

Diri who thanked God for giving him the mandate urged his supporters to follow his directive of his inaugural speech to be magnanimous in victory.

The new governor seized the opportunity to warn against crime and criminality stressing that his administration would not condone crime in the state.

Diri who assured Bayelsans that he would not witch-hunt anybody or order arrest of innocent people appealed to Bayelsans to support his administration.