Godwin Tsa, Abuja

There is tight security at the Supreme Court complex in Abuja where hearing is ongoing in the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC), its governorship and deputy governorship candidates for Bayelsa State, seeking a review of the judgment of the apex court that sacked them as governor-elect and deputy governor-elect, respectively.

Celebrated lawyer Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) is leading a team of lawyers for the APC’s governorship candidate, Mr David Lyon, and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

Also in court are the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri, and the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

The Supreme Court had on February 13, barely 24 hours to the inauguration of Lyon and his deputy, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued them as winner of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The action of the apex court was predicated on the grounds that the APC Deputy Governor-elect was not qualified to have participated in the polls on account of supplying false information to the INEC to aid his qualification for the election.

The apex court subsequently ordered that the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, who came second in the election, be sworn in as the duly elected Governor of Bayelsa State.

Not satisfied with the decision of the apex court, the APC, Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo, applied to the court for a review and the setting aside of its judgment that effectively disqualified them from the November 16 polls.