This year’s edition of Orange Global Achievement Awards (OGAA) will hold at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State on Friday, April 23.

According to the organsers, Special Guests of Honour include Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, Dame Patience Jonathan, Prof. Samuel Gowon and Prof. Steve Azaiki.

Speaking with TS Weekend, the convener of the awards, Loveth Ogedegbe said: “The OGAA is one of the biggest reward platforms that recognises, honours and encourages individuals, organizations and institutions who go the extra mile in making the globe a better place.”

Ogedegbe further revealed that the theme for this year edition, ‘Tackling the Pandemic and Beyond’ was chosen because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that this is the first time an event of this nature is coming to Bayelsa State and the people are excited about it.