From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has assured of the timely completion of Igbogene-AIT Outer Ring Road to boost socio-economic activities of residents of Yenagoa, Bayelsa

State capital.

Diri accompanied by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ehwrujakpo made the pledge during an unscheduled visit to the project site to assess the level of work done.

Briefing journalists shortly after inspecting the site, Diri, who hinted that funds earmarked to execute key projects in the state have been released, charged the contractor to reciprocate government gesture by delivering the project on the agreed date.

According to him when completed the road will ease movement of people as well as reduce traffic on the Mbiama/Yenagoa road particularly the Edepie/Etegwe roundabout.