Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has presented an appropriation bill of N242.283 billion for the 2020 fiscal year to the House of Assembly.

Presenting his maiden budget estimate christened: “Consolidation for Prosperity 2020,” Diri said the appropriation bill defines the structure for the economic activities to be undertaken in the fiscal year.

In a statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, the governor emphasised that the policy thrust of his administration in the next four years remains consolidating on the gains already made by the previous government.

He said his administration would embark on special programmes and projects aimed at wealth creation.

Accordingly, he said his administration would encourage the people to participate in agriculture, small and medium scale enterprises and create opportunities toward attracting the private sector for industrialisation.

Diri equally highlighted other programmes to include infrastructure development, housing and urban renewal, human capital development and public sector and financial management reforms.