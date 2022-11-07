From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has presented a N385.2 billion budget estimate for 2023 to the State House of Assembly.

The 2023 Appropriation bill, christened “Budget of Sustainable Reconstruction’, has a major funding proposal of 40 per cent from Federal Allocation receipts, 39 per cent of 13 per cent derivation fund, 5 per cent Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), 4 per cent from grants and 12 per cent from loans.

Diri, in his remarks, stated that the State Executive Council received inputs from stakeholders during an interactive session in September 2022 to draw up the 2023 budget proposal.

In the breakdown of funds allocated to Ministries in the state, Diri announced that Works and Infrastructure was allocated N77.9 billion; Education, N40.4 billion; Agriculture, N14.1billion; Finance, N13.8 billion; Health, 12.5 billion; and, Lands and Housing, N7.2 billion.

Others are the Ministry of Information, Orientation and Strategy, N6.3 billion; Local Government Community and Development, N5.7 billion; Transport, N5.3 billion; Youths and Sports Development, N4.6 billion; Trade and Investment, N2.8 billion and Power, N2.5 billion.

The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abraham Ngobere, commended Diri for the ongoing projects at different levels of completion.

He described the approaches adopted by the state government in project execution as tactical which demands accolades.

“On the budget, may I start by appreciating our governor and his team for their commitment, courage and character in implementing the 2022 budget in the face of daunting economic challenges. As a state, we are particularly proud of the various ongoing projects at different levels of completion.

“Let me specifically commend your commitment to creating the enabling environment for projects such as the Yenagoa/Oporoma/Ukubie road with the assurance of driving to Angiama before the end of this tenure. And, the West Senatorial Road as well as the Nembe/Brass road. Particularly, a mention must be made of the various constituency projects as these directly concern us as the representatives of the people. This brings about rural developments.”