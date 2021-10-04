Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has revealed that his government was working on a short and long term development plan of between 10 and 30 years for the state.

The governor stated this at the weekend during the state’s silver jubilee anniversary dinner held at Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall, in Yenagoa.

He said the plan would serve as a template for future administrations to consolidate upon and bequeath to their successors.

A statement by the media aide, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as saying the task of achieving the plan would be the collective decision of all stakeholders.

“For us, the task of developing Bayelsa is a must, and as your government, we will continue to listen to you by way of advice. We will continue to relate with you concerning our development plans. Bayelsa will have to develop a short and long term development plan. A short term development plan of not less than 10 years and a long term plan of not less than 30 years. As a government, we cannot do that alone. We will fall back on you to achieve that plan so at the end of the day, any governor that comes would not deviate from the development plan of our dear state.”

The governor advised Bayelsans of different political persuasion to play the game with fairness and a mindset of putting the state and the Ijaw nation first and above personal interests.

He stressed that if politicians played by the rules, the state would transit from one government to another development-oriented government because ultimately power belonged to the people.

“In Bayelsa, we have one family; a family of the Ijaw nation, a family that we have no reason to undo each other. Let us play politics according to the rules. I believe that if we play by the rules, we would transit from one developing government to another development-oriented government because power belongs to the people.”

The governor said not only was the state richly blessed with human and natural resources but it is equally blessed with talented sportsmen and women and entertainers in the likes of Olympic silver medalist, Blessing Oborududu, winner of the musical talent show, 2021 Nigerian Idol, Kingdom Kroseide, and nine-year-old Deborah Quickpen, who just won the Under-10 Africa chess championship in Ghana.

