From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri has splashed naira on Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, Blessing Oborodudu and AITEO Cup winners in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State

Diri, at a reception held on Monday, announced a N4million cash reward for Blessing Oborodudu while her coach, Victor Kodei, who was a former wrestling champion went home with N1 million.

For the victorious Bayelsa United and Queens, two Bayelsa State based clubs that won the AITEO Cup, each of the 25 registered players of both teams were rewarded with N1 million each.

The technical advisers of both teams were given N1.3million each while the clubs’ board chairmen, who got N1.5 million each.

An excited Diri equally directed the immediate release of two Coaster buses to both football teams as they begin preparations for continental tournaments.

While announcing the reward, Governor Diri said; “In recognition of this historic feat and giant stride, your government has decided to reward you (Blessing Oborodudu) with the sum of four million naira. Our daughter has put Bayelsa State and Nigeria on the map of the world in female wrestling.

“For our FA Cup giants, for the first time in the history of the FA Cup now AITEO Cup, no state in Nigeria has brought home the two cups both male and female. It used to be an all-male affair until the female version was introduced. Bayelsa is the first state and I stand to be proved wrong. Bayelsa has set the record.

“So, your Prosperity Administration has decided to reward our AITEO Cup male and female players. The top 25 registered players will receive the sum of N1 million each. Other players will get N500, 000 each.