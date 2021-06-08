From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has expressed concern over the increasing proliferation of arms and the attendant worsening insecurity in all parts of the country.

Governor Diri spoke at the weekend when the Theatre Commander of Operation Restore Peace in the South South, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Moses Jituboh, led a delegation of other senior officers to pay him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Yenagoa.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor called on the Federal Government to adopt a holistic approach in the fight against insecurity in the country, particularly in the North.

He noted that in spite of peace and security threats in all geopolitical zones of the country, special attention must be given to the Northern region in tackling the issues of porous borders, alleged influx of foreign herders and the persistent farmers-herders clashes.

While expressing gratitude to the Nigeria Police and other security agencies for their various roles in ensuring peace in the state, governor Diri, however, called on them to intensify their efforts at mopping up dangerous weapons from wrong hands. He also urged all tiers of government to embrace justice and equity in their policies and programmes to engender peace and security in the country.

Diri said security occupies a pride of place in his administration’s agenda and would be given all necessary support to keep the state safe.

He described the DIG’s visit as a homecoming and congratulated him on his recent appointment and prayed to God to enable him to climb to the peak of his career.

Responding, Jituboh said he was in the state to inaugurate the task force set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to combat insecurity in the South South and South East regions.

He assured that the police would continue to be professional in their engagements to fish out criminals operating in the state.