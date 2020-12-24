From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, yesterday received 10 expatriates, who were rescued by security agencies in the state from the den of kidnappers.

The foreign sailors were kidnapped on November 25 from their vessel along the Pennington River in neighbouring Delta State and brought into Bayelsa State.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, listed the victims as three Lebanese, four Indians, two Egyptians and one Cameronian.

An official of the Department of State Services (DSS), who presented the freed vessel workers to Diri at the Government House in Yenagoa, said it took the concerted effort of security operatives in both Bayelsa and Delta states to rescue them.

While addressing the media, Diri called on those responsible for such criminal acts to turn a new leaf, stating that kidnapping was not a business.

The governor, who thanked God for the safe return of the victims, said his government was working very hard to rid the state of kidnappers.

He equally thanked the security operatives for their professionalism in the rescue operation, especially when he got the information that the victims were being held in the state.