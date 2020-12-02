Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday, received the state cultural troupe after its victorious outing at the just concluded 31st National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) 2020.

Bayelsa State Council for Arts and Culture emerged overall winners of the festival held in Jos, Plateau State.

Governor Diri commended the team for winning the trophy consecutively four times.

His media aide, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, said the governor, on behalf of e government, congratulated and acknowledged the troupe for representing and making the state proud at the national level.

“First, we thank God that our team left Bayelsa, went out there, performed, won and returned safely.

“Secondly, we thank our golden cultural troupe. Now their second name is Winners because they have been winning back to back for the fourth time.

“So may I on behalf of the people and government of Bayelsa State acknowledge and appreciate you for representing and giving us a good name and a good image out there in the larger Nigerian state.

“For today, I won’t say much. You know when you go to fish and you make a big catch, you don’t hide it.”