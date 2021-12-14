Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has redeemed his pledge to bring succour to Nembe communities recently affected by the oil leak from an oilfield operated by Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Exploration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nov. 5 spill at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 29 lasted for 32 days before it was plugged on Dec. 9, prompting the governor to cut short his vacation abroad.

The people of Nembe Bassamibiri and other communities affected by the oil spill on Tuesday took delivery of relief materials worth millions of naira.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The items include 350 bags of rice, 200 bags of beans, 200 bags of garri, 100 bags of salt, 1000 cartons of noodles, 50 cartons of beverages, 50 cantons of 2 in 1 soap for bathing and 50 cantons of sugar.

Mr Walaman Igrubia, Chairman, Bayelsa State Emergency Management Agency, who handed over the items to representatives of Nembe-Basambri noted that the gesture followed a directive from the state governor.

He said the items provided were meant to ameliorate the suffering of the people whose livelihoods had been affected by the spill.

Receiving the items, Chieh West, Chairman of Nembe Local Government Area, commended the governor for his love and compassion for the people of Nembe.

West assured that the items would be delivered to the leadership of the various affected groups in the kingdom.

His Royal Majesty, King Biobelemoye Josiah, Amayanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom also received relief materials on behalf of the affected communities.

The Amanyanabo spoke through the Secretary of Opu-Nembe Council Chiefs, Chief Ivory Fekoru.

He appreciated the governor for his demonstration of love towards them, saying that the materials will get to the nooks and crannies of the people affected by the spill.

NAN reports that the management of Aiteo had in two separate occasions within the past one month sent trucks of food items, medical supplies and cash donations to the impacted communities. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .