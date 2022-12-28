From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has restated his administration’s commitment towards fulfilling its electioneering promises to the people of the state.

He said the administration had already made good some of the promises silently in the area of infrastructural development, stressing that no amount of political shenanigans would make it lose focus.

Diri, who spoke through his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, while addressing members of his support group, Bayelsa Unite for Douye Diri (BUDD) in Government House, Yenagoa, said the present administration has made appreciable progress in its effort to complete the Sagbama-Ekeremor and Yenagoa-Oporoma road projects.

He disclosed to the jubilant supporters that, as part of the benefits of continuity of government under the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, people can now drive to Angiama in Southern Ijaw and Ekeremor MainTown on asphalt.

Diri vowed that the present administration would continue to award contracts to only competent contractors to forestall the problem of abandoned projects.

His words: “We are aware of the support you have been giving to us before, now and will still give to this administration going forward. So, we thank you for all you have been doing for us.

“We want to assure you and indeed the people of our state that this government will not let you down. The Senator Douye Diri administration is focused, well nurtured and prepared for leadership.

“That is why we are not disturbed despite the shenanigans and distractions that are going on. What we are doing is not by accident. It is meticulous, deliberate, concerted and determined to fulfil our promises to our people.

“On the issue of contracts, we are awarding them to contractors that we believe have the capacity and competence to complete the projects even without much funding.

“As you can see, we have completed Phase Two of the Glory Drive. So, you can actually drive from the Ecumenical Centre to the Etegwe-Tombia Road.

“You can also drive from here to Angiama in Southern Ijaw and also to Ekeremor on asphalt. We have even started earth work on the Nembe-Brass Road project.

Earlier in their remarks, the Director-General of Bayelsa Unite for Douye Diri, Mr Kenneth Diri and a stakeholder of the group, Mr George Edigbe, said BUDD was proud of the achievements of the Governor so far in office.

While pledging to work for his re-election, the group appealed to the government to consider more of its teeming members for appointment, economic empowerment programmes, award of contracts and the creation of a Ministry of Non Governmental Organizations.