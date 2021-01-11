Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday, called for better funding and equipping of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The governor said this would serve as motivation for the military in a bid to end insurgency and insecurity in the country.

Diri stated this during an interdenominational service to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa.

His Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, in a statement, quoted the governor as saying January 15 was set aside to remember fallen heroes of the first and second World War as well as the Nigeria civil war.

He said the society needs to also do enough in respecting the lives of every security personnel just as they honour the memories of fallen soldiers.

His said: “The Federal Government is spending so much but we believe it can still spend more in terms of equipment and better welfare for the personnel.

“I also want the Federal Government to look into the issue of insecurity in this country and accord it necessary importance that it deserves.

“For me, it is a day to call upon the federal and state governments to look again at what we do and ensure that, as leaders, our watchword should be that of justice and equity.

“Much of the insurrection, the violence and the conflicts in Nigeria today are avoidable if only we respect justice and equity.”