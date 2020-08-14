Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri has submitted names of 24 commissioner nominees to the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for confirmation.

Diri recently told traditional rulers recently that he would soon announce the list.

Daily Sun learnt that each of the eight local government areas had three nominees picked from a list submitted by a committees set up to screen them. Among them are four former commissioners that served under former Governor Henry Seriake Dickson. They are Iselema Gbaranbiri, Maxwell Ebibai, Baraladei Daniel Igali and Dr. Igwell Pabara Newton.

The other nomines are Ms. Preye Brodrick, Mr. Esau Andrew, Dr. Ibiere Jones, Chief Thompson Amule, Miss Grace Ekoitene, Mr. Stanley Braboke, Mr. Moses Teibowei, Chief David Alagoa, Mr. Dambo Birigha, Dr. Iti Orugbani, Mr. Promise Ekio and Mr. Otokito Federal.

Also on the list are Miss Faith Orubi Opune, Mr. Obosi Churson, Mr. Seikumo Ekisan, Mr. Akpoebidei Alamieyeseigha, Mr. Ebiten Tonyon, Mr. Ayebaina Duba and Gentle Emelah.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere who read the list directed that the nominees appear before the House on Tuesday, August 18 with original and photocopies of their credentials.

Meanwhile, the House has passed a resolution inviting relevant authorities over the continued use of tyres and wax materials in roasting cow and goat meats at abattoirs in the state.

Those invited are Permanent Secretary in the ministries of Agriculture, Health, Environment, Trade and Investment and chairman of the environmental sanitation council.