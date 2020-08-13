Diri submits names of Commissioners nominees to House of Assembly

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri has submitted the names of 24 persons as nominees to the State Executive Council to the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

Diri had recently told Traditional Rulers that he would soon announce the list following his victory at the Supreme Court.

Investigations revealed that each of the eight local government areas had three nominees each picked from a list submitted by committees set up to screen the nominees.

Among the 24 lists are four former Commissioners that served under former governor Henry Seriake Dickson. They are Hon Iselema Gbaranbiri, Mr Maxwell Ebibai and Hon Baraladei Daniel Igali and Dr Igwell Pabara Newton.

Others are Ms Preye Brodrick, , Mr Esau Andrew , Dr Ibiere Jones, Chief Thompson Amule, Miss Grace Ekoitene, , Mr Stanley Braboke, Mr Moses Teibowei, Chief David Alagoa, Mr Dambo Birigha, Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN), Dr Iti Orugbani, Mr Promise Ekio and Mr Otokito Federal.

Also on the list are Miss Faith Orubi Opune, Mr Obosi Churson, Mr Seikumo Ekisan, Mr Akpoebidei Alamieyeseigha, Mr Ebiten Tonyon, Mr Ayebaina Dubaand Hon Gentle Emelah.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abraham Ingobere who read the list directed that all the nominees appear before the House on Tuesday August 18 with their original and photocopies of their credentials.

Meanwhile the House of Assembly has passed a resolution inviting relevant authorities over the continued use of tyres and wax materials in roasting cow and goat meats at the abattoirs.

Those invited are the Permanent Secretary Ministries of Agriculture, Health, Environment, Trade and Investment and Chairman of the Environmental Sanitation.

They are to appear before the House to explain why cow and goat meats are still being roasted using tyres and wax materials in Bayelsa State in spite of the health hazards.

Hon Ebi Ben Ololo(Nembe Constituency 1) who moved motion argued that while meat remains an excellent source of protein, the manner it is being processed in various abattoris in the state is unhealthy.

The Speaker shortly after the resolution was passed presided over the passage of the Audit Bill 2020. According to him the passage of the Bill would ensure transparency and accountability to sustain growth and development in the state.