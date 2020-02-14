Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

At exactly 18.50 pm. Senator Douye Diri took the oath of office and oath of allegiance as the fifth executive governor of Bayelsa State. He was flanked by his wife and children. Earlier his deputy Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor flanked by his wife and children took the oath of office and the oath of allegiance at exactly 18.35 pm.

Diri in a brief speech called for a minute of silence for all PDP members that were murdered during the governorship campaign in Nembe.

The new governor who said there was no victor no vanquished in the governorship contest in the state, called for an end to bitterness and acrimony along party lines.

“My dear good people of Bayelsa State, this is a state that we all wanted to create. As a serving member of the Ijaw National Congress, we traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria wanting to create a state to develop our region and our area. Today, we have a state. Governors have come, governors have gone. We today of PDP have been sworn-in. My advice to all of us of this great party is that we have to be magnanimous in victory. The bitterness and acrimony should end. If we killed ourselves who are we going to lead? Today is 14th of February – a day of love. “As a Valentine governor and deputy governor, we bring the message of love to Bayelsa State. We bring the message of hope; we bring the message of prosperity. Let us eschew bitterness and acrimony and learn to love ourselves.”