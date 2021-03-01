From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has challenged his New Media aides to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

Addressing members of the State Government New Media team during a one day orientation programme with the theme: “Effective Public Management As Catalyst For Development in a Digital Age”, Governor Diri said training and retraining was key to human capacity development and exposure to modern techniques of social media practice.

He urged his New Media aides to take the training seriously and assured that he will support more training programmes to improve their skills.

Governor Diri lauded the Director General, Bayelsa State New Media, Mr Kola Oredipe, for his leadership which he said has impacted positively on governance in the state.

He also commended members of the New Media team for promoting government’s policies and programmes.

He urged them to use civil and decent language in their approach and always ensure that they dish out facts to counter falsehood at all times.

Speaking on the falsehood about the state government’s position on the Brass Fertilizer company on social media, Governor Diri stated that his administration is only protecting the interests of the people of the state which others are against.

He explained that based on the Memorandum of Understanding which predates his administration between the Brass Fertilizer Company and the state government, Bayelsa is supposed to receive 10% equity, a situation some persons are opposing on the grounds he financially.

Earlier in an address of welcome, Director-General, Bayelsa Government New Media, Mr Kola Oredipe, had thanked Governor Diri for making the training possible, describing him as a very supportive leader to the New Media team.

Mr Oredipe scored the social media team high within the last one year and expressed optimism that the training would enhance the capacity of the media aides.

He also thanked the governor for the provision of phones and other gadgets to boost the activities of the New Media aides and assured that they will not let him down.

Among dignitaries at the occasion were Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Abraham Ngobere and the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon Ayiba Duba.

The orientation programme featured lectures from resource persons including the Guest Speaker, Dr Christopher Ochonogor, of the Department of Linguistics and Communication Studies, University of Port Harcourt.