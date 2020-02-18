Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has said he will soon forward the 2020 budget proposal to the House of Assembly for consideration.

Governor Diri gave the indication yesterday when he met with the 24 members of the Assembly.

Diri, who said the meeting with the lawmakers was part of the process for the submission of the appropriation bill, solicited the co-operation and support of the lawmakers in the new order to meet the aspirations of the people.

“There is no time at all. We want to hit the ground running, hence this meeting with you all. Let me assure you that the document will come in no distant time. This is the synergy we need to ensure development of the state. Let us join hands to build Bayelsa State. We must leave a legacy of development, love and hope for our people. Our state is in dire need of development in all facets. Education for instance is the bedrock and foundation of any society. We will invest more in critical infrastructure,” Diri said.

The governor gave an insight into the direction of his government, noting that he would be the servant and not master to the people. While calling for genuine reconciliation among Bayelsans, he restated his determination to be governor to all Bayelsans and not a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governor and enjoin the people to eschew violence and work for peace.

“We cannot use our hands to destroy the state we all sought to have. All the feuding should stop and let us see ourselves as brothers and sisters. Then, focus on things that will bring us together. That is when we can experience development,” he said.

Speaker Monday Bubou-Obolo said they were in Government House to congratulate the governor and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on the Supreme Court declaration and subsequent inauguration.

He said the Assembly members made up of both PDP and All Progressives Congress, were ready to work closely with the executive for the development of the state, saying members have confidence in them to deliver on their mandate.