From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The next orientation of prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) would be held at the permanent orientation camp in Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri has said.

Governor Diri, who gave the assurance when he paid an unscheduled visit to the temporary orientation camp also at Kaiama, expressed regret that the permanent camp could not be completed before the current mobilisation.

He assured that before the next mobilisation the camp would be ready for use for NYSC officials and Corps members.

Governor Diri, who was accompanied by top elected and appointed government functionaries, inspected facilities at the permanent camp and directed speedy completion of work before the next orientation course.

The governor promised that the state government would fulfil its promise to make give NYSC staff and Corps members a befitting stay in the state.

‘On behalf of the Prosperity Government and the good people of Bayelsa State, I will like to use this opportunity to, first of all, welcome you all to Bayelsa State,’ he said.

‘Although I would have loved your set to have camped in the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, since that didn’t happen, I want to assure you that the next set will be hosted at the permanent camp for their orientation. As you must have seen, Bayelsa State is a land of peace against what you probably have been told. We are a very hospitable people and love our visitors that you must have seen since your arrival. So, you are our ambassador to spread the message that Bayelsa State is indeed peaceful.’

