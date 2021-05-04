From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, worried about the increasing wave of insecurity, has cautioned against the politicisation of security issues, saying it is inimical to the corporate existence of any country.

Governor Diri stated this on Tuesday when he received the new Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command (CNC), Rear Admiral Obinwanne Egbuchulam, and other senior officers of the command in Government House, Yenagoa.

The governor, in a press release issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, emphasised that criminals should be treated as such in order to achieve peace, stability and development in the country.

‘What we are witnessing in the country today is part of the over-politicisation of security and other issues over the years. We are all feeling the heat. It did not start with the present administration,’ he said.

‘For us in Bayelsa, a criminal remains a criminal regardless of his political party. No matter the political colouration, we have all agreed to fight crime in this state.’

Describing Bayelsa as one of the most peaceful in the country, Governor Diri acknowledged that the existing peace in the state was as a result of the collaboration of the people, the state government and all security agencies in fighting crime and criminality.

‘Our people are fast moving away from militancy to meaningful engagement and that is why the state is peaceful. That does not mean there are no vestiges of crime. There is no society where security is perfect.’

The governor, while urging the Nigerian Navy to take advantage of the resources that abound in Bayelsa as a maritime state located close to the Atlantic Ocean, called on the people to continue to support the government in maintaining law and order and always employ dialogue in resolving disputes.

In his remarks Egbuchulam expressed gratitude to Governor Diri for the tremendous support to the command and other security agencies to function effectively in the state.

Rear Admiral Egbuchulam particularly thanked the state government for the donation of land to enable the command build its permanent operational base, NNS Soroh, and other infrastructure in the state.

He solicited the cooperation of the government and people of the state towards sustaining the cordial relationship and to enhance peace and security.

The FOC, who also described Bayelsa as home to the Navy with some of their personnel from the state, added that his area of responsibility covers Delta, Imo, Anambra and Kogi states.