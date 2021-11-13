From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governors Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Nysesom Wike (Rivers) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi) are to be recipients of the Bayelsa Media Network Awards

According to the organisers, also to receive awards are the Commissioner for Education, Bayelsa, Hon Gentle Emelah, Mr Ndiomu Bipre John, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Bayelsa State and Mr Julius Laye, Chairman Trade Union Congress, Bayelsa State.

The organisers said the awardees are deserving of recognition in form of awards of excellence for the contributions they have made in their respective fields of endeavour to the development of their immediate locality, state and Nigeria.

The Third Edition of the epoch making award ceremony will take place on Sunday 26th December, 2021 at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Secretariat, Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Azikoro Road, Ekeki, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State,

Other awardees are Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, Dr. Josephine Diete-Spiff, Hon. Tonye Isenah, Member Representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency I, Bayelsa State House of Assembly and Chief Dengiye Ubarugu-Executive Chairman, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area Council.

