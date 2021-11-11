From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governors, Douye Diri, Nysesom Wike and Yahaya Bello have bagged Bayelsa Media Network Awards.

According to the organisers also to receive awards are the Commissioner for Education , Bayelsa, Hon Gentle Emelah, Mr Ndiomu Bipre John , Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Bayelsa State and Mr. Julius Laye Chairman Trade Union Congress, Bayelsa State.

The organisers said the awardees are deserving of recognition in form of awards of excellence for the contributions they have made in their respective fields of endeavour to the development of their immediate locality, State and Nigeria.

The Third Edition of the epoch making award ceremony will take place on Sunday 26th December, 2021 at the Nigeria Union of Journalists Secretariat, Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Azikoro Road, Ekeki, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State,

Other awardees are Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila-Speaker Federal House of Representatives, H.R.M Dr. Josephine Diete-Spiff, Hon. Tonye Isenah-Member Representing Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency I, Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Chief (Hon) Dengiye Ubarugu-Executive Chairman, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area Council, Bayelsa State, Commander Felix George, Barr. Ogun Poubeni and Mr. Tulagha Solomon, Nengi James Foundation,

Also on the list are Chief Collins Cocodia – Special Adviser, Political to Bayelsa State governor,Bright Ayebakari Chief Executive Officer, Brikari Limited, Prof. Brisibe Seiyefa, Prof. Benedict Binebai, Kabiyesi Oluwaloni, H.R.H Abdullahi Abdullahi and Comr. Samuel Numonengi-Chairman NUJ,Bayelsa.

Prophet Lulu Ekpokeme, Bishop Mike & Faith Okpokpor, Dr. Anyens Adogu,

The list also include Mr. Kola Oredipe, Mr. Damabide Stanley, Mr Ottah Ebimietei, Mr. Elekele Roland, Mr. Binaebi Eselemo, Mr Michael Godstime, Mr. Isah Enemaku, Mr Clever Inodu – IYC Chairman Central Zone, Mr. Esekpa Ofem, Hon. Paul Ebikeseiye, Alhaja Olaniyi Mujidat, Mr. Ebi Ozegbe, Oyins Egrenbido, Ijeoma Mbama, Debbie Diamond, Debetimi Goodborn, Ebinimi Zitimiyola, Jacobson Park, Fyncountry A. David, Joseph Kunde, Mr. Doubra Atasi, Ojemba Sunday,

LaffSyrup, Ebizimo Jumbo, DJ Abdullah, Mrs. Elaweremi Ezougha, Mrs. Pattens Fidelia, Mrs. Alaere Olotu, Mrs. Smith M. Egbe, Mr. Akanni Awilo Azeez, Mr. Sibisi Yerindideke Mr. Ekeuwei Thomas, Afolabi Muktar,, and Eunice Nnachi

Corporate organisations to be honoured are Mosco Fashion Academy, Geli Engineering Enterprise, De Prince Emporium, Javic Investments & Properties Limited, FamilyCare Hospital, Tare Pet Montessori Schools, Comprehensive Community Secondary School Yenagoa, Brikari Limited,

South Coast Bar & Lounge, Domaris Gardens & Suites, Rhythm FM 94.7 and People’s FM 93.1.

Former Commandant National Defence College, Rear Admiral Thomas Jonah Lokoson (rtd) is expected to Chair the event.