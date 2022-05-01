From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa Sports Academy, Asoama is shining in the U-15 category of the on-going Maiden Diri National Wrestling Classics in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital winning four gold medals and one bronze.

In the 38kg freestyle event, Leigha Doubra of Bayelsa State Academy went past James Perezidei of the Federal Road Safety Corp to win gold.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In the 44kg category, TrustGod Binakama of Bayelsa Sports Academy defeated Kelvin Zige of Team Kano while in the 52kg, Edo State’s Vasco Timiebiepere overcame Perekowei Justice of Bayelsa to win gold leaving Jusice and Ayoola Lekan(Ogun State) to settle for bronze.

In the Greco Roman events, Bayelsa Sports Academy won two gold medals out of three available in the category.

Matthias Soba of Bayelsa Sports Academy came tops in the 52kg ahead Opukeme Ebi of Bauchi while Clever Undonipre of Team Oyo and James Joseph Team Nassarawa settled for bronze.

Nicholas Africanus of Bayelsa Sports Academy won gold medal in the 44kg class with silver going to Solomon Aiyebakereye of Team Bayelsa.

Obodo David of Ebonyi State and Shomoye Emmanuel of Ogun, both claimed the bronze medal. In the 38kg weight class, Adebisi Feranmi of Team Lagos defeated Ayedun Cyrus of Team Ogun to win the gold medal. The bronze medals went to Millionaire Righteousness of Team Bayelsa and Kelvin Oikan of Bayelsa Sports Academy.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

In the U-15 Women category, Ayayefa Tariladei of FRSC clinched the gold medal in the 33kg class leaving Undokakpo Andrew of Team Bayelsa and Bedford Tariladei of Team Delta to win Silver and bronze medal respectively.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In 36kg, Weriere Freye of Team Delta won gold while Charity Ngure of Team Nassarawa and Egbe Blessing of Team Ogun went home with bronze medals.

For the 42kg, Happiness Soso of Joe Oziti Wrestling Club won gold to defeat Peculiar Onun of Team Cross River. Also Worinkoritye Andrew of Team Bayelsa and Duke Ezonfade of Delta both won bronze.

The results of the Greco Roman Senior category for 55kg indicated that Perezighe Ogidi of Team Bayelsa took the first position. Team Edo’s Emienibodi Dick came tops in the 60kg while Ikechukwu Robinson took the first position in the 63kg.

Parkison Alfred of the NSCDC was first in the 67kg while in the 72kg Team Bayelsa Solomon Ulabo was first, Ituru Oke Team Edo came second and Idowu Albert of Team Lagos came third.

In the 77kg, Nworie Emmanuel of Team Delta was first, Okeke Tochukwu of Nigerian Army took first position in 87kg, Okoru Augustine of Team Delta was number one in the 97kg and Ilukwe Patrick of Team Delta was came tops in 130kg.