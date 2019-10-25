The campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Douye Diri received a boost as Mr. Markson Fefegha who resigned his appointment on October 18 as the Commissioner of Mineral Resources is back to the PDP.

Fefegha, a member of the State Executive Council (SEC) since 2012, was the director-general of the campaign organisation of Bayelsa State deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonan during the PDP primaries and his resignation was considered as a big blow to PDP electoral fortunes in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

However, in a letter announcing his return to the PDP, he explained that he took the painful decision to resign due to a breakdown in communication with Governor Dickson, but added that he has decided to take a painful decision to reconcile.

The former commissioner who commended Dickson for his developmental strides, urged all his supporters to support the PDP to victory in the forthcoming election.

The letter read: “It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I address my colleagues, political associates and supporters through this medium. You will recall that I resigned my appointment as Commissioner for Mineral Resources on October 18, 2019, because of what I perceived as “political uncertainty” and other considerations. This was due largely to the communication gap between me and His Excellency, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State at the time. Having met and discussed with him, I have reconsidered my decision to remain in the party and the government. Over the years, we have shared bonds of friendship and the mystic cord of brotherhood, which cannot be sacrificed on the altar of political exigencies.