Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, yesterday, inaugurated a 4.22km Igbogene-Okarki road project in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State in continuation of Governor Douye Diri second anniversary celebrations.

The section inaugurated is the first phase of the outer ring road project, which is a dual carriageway to link communities in Ogbia and Nembe local government areas of the state.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had, last Thursday, inaugurated the Igbedi community road project also constructed by the Governor Diri administration.

Expressing surprise how Governor Diri has been able to undertake numerous projects at the same time despite the challenges of paucity of funds, Mohammed described him as a peaceful governor, who unifies his people.

He said: “You have a man that exudes confidence and humility. He frees resources to do so many things at the same time. It is so amazing. I do not have to advise you to give him a second chance.”

Mohammed also lauded former president Goodluck Jonathan for his patriotism and acknowledged the role he played in the country’s politics, saying he is the father of Nigeria’s politics.

He said Jonathan and other illustrious sons of the state such as the late Melford Okilo had distinguished themselves as national leaders and built bridges of unity and peace.

In his remarks, Governor Diri said the project was conceived and started by the immediate past governor, Seriake Dickson, who was present at the ceremony, and commended him for his vision.

He said his administration took over the road project at a time federal allocation was dwindling but had to demonstrate commitment towards ensuring completion of the first phase.