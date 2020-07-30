Allison Abanum

The story of Governor Douye Diri and his rise to becoming the fifth democratic Governor of Bayelsa State, even the blind could tell that it was the unmistakable work of divinity, for it is only the Divine One who orchestrates all things and watch men wallow in confusion, and rightly so. The hand of God is large, far-reaching, glaring, potent and impactful. Where it operates, humans feel its presence and actions. It is not uncommon that these humans would usually doubt the unexplainable nature of the works of God called miracles but such doubt and resentment does not make it any less of God’s works because God is readily available to those who seek him in truth. Psalm 145:18 states that “The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.”

When the judgment of February 13 2020 happened, then Senator Diri, acknowledged the fierce divinity of God when he called himself The Miracle Governor. And like a man after God’s own heart, soft spoken, deliberate and results oriented, Governor Douye Diri has noted it several times that his government is not about the winner taking it all but running an all-inclusive government for the true liberation and prosperity of the great people of Bayelsa State. This statement extended a hand to the opposition to think of greater height for the people of Bayelsa and not what politics dictates. How uncommon of an African leader in an African society!

Last week, God’s glory was hoisted again when the Supreme Court of Nigeria dismissed an appeal before it. The appeal from an aggrieved member of his party had challenged the candidacy of Governor Diri. This was a follow-up of a case that had been instituted at the Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State. But like what God does with his works, He perfected it again, giving a great opportunity for one of the youngest states in Nigeria to experience true and willfully leadership and economic progress under a man he chose. Governor Douye Diri has always declared that God is the Governor of Bayelsa State and he is just a vessel. Governor Diri’s purposefulness, calm, diplomatic approach to burning issues have been all-round classic and devoid of sentiments and troubles.

It is expected that the great people of Bayelsa State would be in a rush to see works and the fixing of the government but there is a need to exercise patience and be more hopeful the campaign promises of Governor Diri will soon show forth. Whereas expectations are reasonable, a great attribute of a functional society is the comportment and patience of the citizenry.

The benefit of patience is that it enables a person to calmly await the goodness that is enjoyed by the one who is not unnecessarily agitated but hopeful for the best outcome. And to be hopeful is not an exercise infutility . Being hopeful fuels internal energy and brings to life the right atmosphere for the birthing of colourful dreams. Bayelsa State would see a colourful tenure under Governor Douye Diri, a gentleman and carrier of uncommon vision for the people .

Everything that becomes a model, a prototype of distinction, things that stay and endure takes time and strategy to achieve. As a technocrat, a teacher and politician, Governor Diri understands that putting out fire does not only entail dousing the fire , but being careful to identify the source of the fire, the leakages that could act as fuel for further fire and the crumbling of processes of governance that had sapped the state and if not properly handled, may lead to very low levels of success and expectations placed on him. So he takes his time to achieve the very best.

The early stage of governance by Governor Diri started with adequate consultation with stakeholders across the state in its entirety, to take note of the immediate challenges of the people and fix these problems at the point where they are needed so that further development would spark understanding that nothing derails development more than an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Governor Diri has taken it personal, as expected of course, to tackle insecurity so that large scale business people can thrive as much as the young entrepreneurs that would take the state to greater height of global competitiveness.

“For which of you , intending to build a tower, sitteth not down, first, and counteth the cost, whether he have sufficient to finish it. ” luke 14:28

When an expected child is born, an excited parent may call out to his neighbors with all joy and say that the child would become a medical doctor. But in as much as it is a great pronouncement, full of optimism by an expectant parent, that child needs to grow up, fight diseases and study to become a qualified medical doctor who would, in turn, bring glory to his family. The process of achieving this goal requires attention to details and commitment to the craft of enabling growth. A child would have to feed on the right meal and enjoy adequate guidance to rise and work to the point of the fulfillment of the dreams of the father. If the parent or the child is not patient, and tries to skip the stages of growth, there is usually impending danger that eventually destroys everything.

Not being ignorant of the bedrock of the modern day Nigerian society, Governor Diri has re-strategized security measures in the state. His interface with security chiefs , community leaders and Bayelsa state vigilante groups has yielded a great deal of success through community policing. There has been unprecedented peace in the state. The Governor, holding strongly to is oath to make Bayelsa an envy to other states in the South and Nigeria in general, has empowered the police force and the neighborhood watch groups with basic tools such as a vehicle, gears and stipends to enable the true people of the state to be in-charge of the security of lives and properties in their own land. That is a great way to connect the hospitable and great people of Bayelsa State to his vision. Anyone who engages the landlord to secure his territory has not only done the right thing but has empowered the landlord to become more accountable.

Governor Douye Diri has taken his team to speak with relevant and progress-focused investors to visit Bayelsa State and take advantage of the peace and bring smiles to the people. The Governor has ensured that whatever form of investment that would find its way to the state would not be such that would exploit the good people of the state, but such that would enable its rise and engage its people in a very diverse way.

His interface with these investors has yielded tremendous fruits and with few resources in place, victory would truly be the hallmark of the people of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation at large. The Governor has shown tremendous care to his people while handling the Coronavirus pandemic. And with the global economy picking up as expected, Bayelsa State, through its eloquent and dedicated Governor Douye Diri, would hoist it name high in the sky through God’s great powers.

Everyone wants to have a fair day with destiny and as the Glory of all Lands; Bayelsa State’s fair day with destiny has come through Governor Douye Diri. And while we must commit our great wishes into works, we must acknowledge the system of calculated steps.

Abanum writes from Lagos