“Am I missing something? I am hurt that I wasn’t invited to this gathering,” Rick said with mock seriousness. “Okay ladies, listen up, change of plans; how about a night out on me?” Rick said in his most persuasive voice. “Sorry love, I’ll take a rain check on that, some other time. Got a date!” Jasmine said with a smile. “I am game Rick,” I heard Zara say. “So am I,” Bola chipped in. “No one is going anywhere Rick, we are actually in the middle of something important,” I said quietly. “Obviously, I’ll be back to pick you in two hours,” Rick said cockily in a voice that brokered no argument as he walked towards the door. What part of ‘not interested in having anything to do with you’ does this guy not understand? I reasoned in frustration. “Babe na wa oh, dis your bobo no dey take ‘No’ for answer. I am impressed!” Zara said in wonder. “Why didn’t you just go with him Tobs? We are not Strangers, we could have left after you leave,” Bola stated scathingly. “What is it with you ladies tonight? We have unfinished business here. Rick badged in on us and so does not deserve empathy from you guys,” I said, feeling irritated. “Touché Madam Lawyer, apologies!” Zara said in mild amusement.

I felt immediately contrite, I shouldn’t be snapping at my friends, they were not the cause of my irritation, moreover how would I get them to let go of the incident with Kaycee if I can’t even keep my temper in check. I smiled apologetically at all of them and explained about Rick’s highhandedness and automatic assumption that I must do his bidding. They were amused by Rick’s antics. “Girls you must excuse me, I am running late for my date, can we reschedule this Meeting please?” Jasmine asked in a tense voice after checking the time. “I agree with Jasmine, I am utterly bored and drained and will like to go home, it was a busy day at the office today,” Bola said sullenly. “Alright Girls, when and where do we meet? I suggest tomorrow night here at my place or should we all go over to Jasmine’s place?” I asked quickly assenting to the suggestion to move the Reconciliatory Meeting to another day so as not to p*ss off my friends. In my opinion when there is a conflict it is always best to resolve it as quickly as possible so it doesn’t become a cankerworm that infests the relationship and eventually destroys it. “At last someone has the f**king sense to bring this shenanigan to an end, either way I do not really care. I just feel we shouldn’t waste the night over flogging this issue, frankly speaking to borrow Bola’s words I am bored, bored, bored!” Zara finished in spiteful glee. “Ok Tobs, seeing how this is bothering you, we will meet tomorrow at 7.00pm at my place, ladies please clear your calendar.

I am sure I would have thought of a ‘suitable punishment’ for Kaycee by then” Jasmine said dryly. Thank God they all agreed. All through the exchange Kaycee did not utter a word. When they left Kaycee remained on her seat and still said nothing. “Kaycee dear what are you thinking,” I asked, gently placing my hand on her shoulder and in the process jolting her to the present. “What if they won’t forgive me? I particularly cherish Jasmine’s friendship. She is a kind soul and has been there for me on more occasions than I care to remember,” Kaycee said in a shaky voice as the tears flowed freely. “Jasmine will forgive you.” I said gently.

I sent a message to Rick that Kaycee was in a bad state and so won’t be able to go out. Thankfully he didn’t show up. We met at Jasmine’s House the next day as agreed, Jasmine decided the suitable ‘punishment’ for Kaycee is for us all to visit a Karaoke Bar that night and boy was it crazy. It turned out to also be a striptease club! Kaycee maintained a stoic silence all through, determined to endure whatever was thrown at her without complaining, impressive if you ask me. I wasn’t comfortable with the whole setting but I refrained from rushing to my friend’s aid so I don’t embarrass her and she earns the respect of the girls. Kaycee was also made to do a song, thank God she was allowed to choose and she did a Whitney Houston. All three of them; Jasmine, Bola and Zara did a number at the dancing pole while Kaycee and I looked on. To be frank I was glad when the evening was over. Finally the lock down has started and I must say it isn’t funny. My birthday was on the 19th last week Sunday, the girls tried to make it special