The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the appointment of chairman, executive secretary and members of the board of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).

The Executive Director of CCD, Mr David Anyaele, in a statement on Tuesday said the appointment was in line with the provisions of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 by President Mohammadu Buhari.

“We welcome the approval of the composition of the governing council and appointment of executive secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

“The approval of this list of board members of the NCPWD is a clear statement that the Federal Government of Nigeria has commenced full implementation of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018 also known as the National Disability Act.

“The approval of the composition of the governing council, executive secretary and subsequent dispatch to the National Assembly for screening is in fulfillment of section 33.3. of the National Disability Act.

“This Act provides that the chairman of the council and one representative each from the six geopolitical zones shall be appointed by the President subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

“We thank President Buhari for taking this bold step in the implementation of this Act through the approval of the composition of the leadership of the commission”.

Anyaele called on President Buhari to take appropriate measure to ensure that the budget of the NCPWD features in the 2021 appropriation to avoid financial hiccups in the takeoff of the commission.

“We are approaching the last quarter of 2020.

“Without proper budgetary appropriation for the takeoff of this commission, the approval of the composition of the governing council may turn to a waste of time and energy.’’

Anyaele called on the members of the NCPWD board to take advantage of the office to ensure the full implementation of the National Disability Act by all Nigerians both in public and private sectors.

“The time to change disability narratives in Nigeria has come.

“The centre calls on all organisations of, and for persons with disabilities, development partners and the private sector to support the takeoff of the commission.

“This is the first time Nigeria is implementing a law that protects its citizens with disabilities from discrimination and other harmful practices.

“We wish to assure the leadership and members of the board of the NCPWD of CCD’s commitment toward providing technical and other support to ensure the attainment of the mandates of the commission.

“We are grateful to all our partners for their support to this campaign for the full implementation of the NCPWD, especially our friends from the media for their solidarity in this struggle,’’ he said.

NAN reports that President Buhari on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, approved the appointment of executive members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (PLWDs).

The commission shall be headed by a part-time chairman and six members who shall be persons with disabilities representing the geo-political zones of the federation.

The chairman of the commission is Hussaini Kangiwa, a former House of Representatives member from Kebbi State,representing North-west, while Abba Ibrahim from the North-east was named the executive secretary.

The members of the commission include Dr Hussaini Kangiwa (Chairman, North West); Oparaku Jaja (South-east): Philomena Konwea (South-south); Omopariola Oluwasola (South-west); Amina Audu (North-west); Mrs Esther Awu (North-central); Abba Ibrahim (North-east) and James Lalu (Executive Secretary, North-central).(NAN)