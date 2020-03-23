Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A physically challenged first-year student of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, Joseph Chibueze and four other students of the institution have been awarded scholarship by the rector of the school, Dr. Michael Arimanwa.

The five students were among the lucky 5,000 students that gained admission into the polytechnic for the 20/19 20/ 20 academic session .

Arimanwa, who announced the scholarship award during the 42nd matriculation ceremony said as an Alumnus of the institution, he was happy to encourage the new intakes with the scholarship.

Earlier, the rector read the riot act to the new students . He warned them against cultism and indecent dressing and that the penalty is outright expulsion.

He also warned the new intakes to maintain zero tolerance for examination malpractice and that failure to adhere to the rules and regulations would attract expulsion.

“You should know your primary aim and objectives of being here. Your parents sent you to learn but that is secondary, you should be found worthy in character and learning. Character comes first, it defines your personality and achievement so that you will not constitute an embarrassment to yourselves and to your families, avoid indecent dressing and maintain zero tolerance to cultism. Arimanwa advised.

He continued: “Desist from cohabitation, your parents did not send you to have illegal marriages in school. You may have unwanted babies or even diseases that may end your career”.

The rector also used the opportunity to announce that the polytechnic would soon embark on digital teaching and learning to ease the learning process of its students.