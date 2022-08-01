From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, has predicted a woeful performance and possible failure for political parties that rely on their popularity, structures or strength to win the 2023 general elections.

He reminded political parties that such opportunities were possible in the past, but not in today’s Nigeria where citizens are enlightened and queueing behind individuals whom they think have answers to their questions.

The new CAN president spoke at a thanksgiving service organised on his behalf at the Christ Holy Church, also known as Nation’s Builders (Odozi-Obodo) in Abuja, yesterday.

He said politicians have failed the people repeatedly in the past and that the electorate have decided to adopt a new approach in choosing their leaders.

“We are in the period of campaign and so many things are happening. But whatever happens, we must stand for the truth. We must be at alert and ensure that no one smuggles what is untrue into your pocket. We must ensure that no one misleads you, no one buys your conscience, your fours years of joy. That’s the way to be at alert.

“We must critically challenge the people that are aspiring for different political offices in the forthcoming general elections. They should be able to convince us before we cast our vote. We must always think before we act. Jesus Christ teaches us to watch and pray, and that’s what we are doing now in Nigeria as regards the coming elections.

“Before you cast your vote, ensure you know the person or people you are casting the vote for, because things are beginning to change in Nigeria, especially the electoral system. The era of voting for political party logo is gone. People no longer vote for party but individuals. Electorate now interrogate credibility, character, capacity and other criteria before they vote.

“Gone are days that you boast of election victory because you belong to a particular political party that is believed to has structure or strength. Any politician who thinks that way now is obviously deceiving his or herself. Christians and Nigerians would go into the elections with their two eyes open. They should ask questions about their welfare, education, health, human capital development and several others,”he said.