The fact remains that Gov. Obiano did marvelously well in office. When you hear some people say the governor did not perform, they are only playing politics. It is just a cheap blackmail and it is expected because in Nigeria, the type of opposition politics people play is castigating the incumbent, and portray- ing the person in bad light to make it look as though the person is not working. I said before that we have some irresponsible opposition party members in Anambra. One can play opposition politics in a responsible way, seeing areas where the incumbent is doing well and not shying away from acknowledging those positives. You can as well engage in construc- tive criticisms but what we have here in Anambra are some armchair critics and beer parlour gossip. The vote Ndi Anambra gave APGA is a testament to the fact that Obiano did well in office and a sign that they also believe in Soludo who is the big masquerade. Starting from the primaries, my slogan has al- ways remained ‘it is Soludo or no one else’ be- cause I know he is the best just like Governor Obiano kept saying that there was no other better person than Soludo. Again, Soludo is a man of impeccable character. I love him because he is strong willed. He has integrity and he is a man you can vouch for; when he is with you, you are sure of his word. He did it for Gov. Obiano and I’ve been telling this story all the time because some people wanted to use Soludo against Obiano during his second tenure. They wooed him to throw his hat into the ring to contest against Obiano. They went as far as assuring him that he would not spend a dime during that election as they would foot the bills, but Soludo told them pointblank that he cannot make himself an instrument to be used against Obiano. Today in our clime, where people are known for betrayals, many people would have easily jumped at that offer, especially when they were assured they would not spend their money. Imagine what would have happened if Soludo had accepted such an offer then; but God saw his heart and ensured that their relationship got even stronger such that today, it is a promise fulfilled for both of them. Ndi Anambra deserved the best and they voted for the best person among the candidates.

