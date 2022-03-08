From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha
National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe said those expecting crisis between the outgoing governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano and incoming governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, would be disappointed. In this interview, Obigwe who speaks his mind at all times talks about the changes to expect in the coming weeks of Soludo’s inauguration as Anambra State Governor, even as allayed fears of any struggle between the outgoing administration and the incoming one in the state.
There is no doubt that expectations are high from Soludo on what he is bringing to the table. Beside the expectations are also insinuations in some quarters that he is too elitist and believes he knows it all. Do you have confidence that he will deliver?
The Governor elect, Prof. Soludo has earned a reputation globally as a principled man. I don’t agree with those who say that he doesn’t take advice. I want them to take it to the bank that he is a good listener. That’s why he assembled the best brains as part of his transition committee so they can advise him on how to transform the state and hit the ground running from day one. We are confident he will perform well in office above the expectations of his fans. He has already done the calculations; he knows the challenges he is coming to tackle. He will march his words with actions and there is no doubt about his ability to perform or deliver. One thing that is certain is that there is going to be serious changes because he will do things differently. The good thing is that Obiano has said he has no problem with whatever the style Soludo chooses to run his government because he has the freedom and liberty to do that. Ndi Anambra will be happy under him, but they should also be ready to be responsible citizens by being ready to pay their taxes and paying the actual amount, not shortchanging the government. Soludo will create a situation where the citizens will live up to the government’s ex-pectations while the government equally lives up to the people’s expectations.
Prior to the Anambra election, you were too vocal defending APGA, Obiano and Soludo and were very much hopeful that APGA would win. Many people wrote APGA off, saying it was dead and things like that. What gave you the confidence that the party would win the election?
The fact remains that Gov. Obiano did marvelously well in office. When you hear some people say the governor did not perform, they are only playing politics. It is just a cheap blackmail and it is expected because in Nigeria, the type of opposition politics people play is castigating the incumbent, and portray- ing the person in bad light to make it look as though the person is not working. I said before that we have some irresponsible opposition party members in Anambra. One can play opposition politics in a responsible way, seeing areas where the incumbent is doing well and not shying away from acknowledging those positives. You can as well engage in construc- tive criticisms but what we have here in Anambra are some armchair critics and beer parlour gossip. The vote Ndi Anambra gave APGA is a testament to the fact that Obiano did well in office and a sign that they also believe in Soludo who is the big masquerade. Starting from the primaries, my slogan has al- ways remained ‘it is Soludo or no one else’ be- cause I know he is the best just like Governor Obiano kept saying that there was no other better person than Soludo. Again, Soludo is a man of impeccable character. I love him because he is strong willed. He has integrity and he is a man you can vouch for; when he is with you, you are sure of his word. He did it for Gov. Obiano and I’ve been telling this story all the time because some people wanted to use Soludo against Obiano during his second tenure. They wooed him to throw his hat into the ring to contest against Obiano. They went as far as assuring him that he would not spend a dime during that election as they would foot the bills, but Soludo told them pointblank that he cannot make himself an instrument to be used against Obiano. Today in our clime, where people are known for betrayals, many people would have easily jumped at that offer, especially when they were assured they would not spend their money. Imagine what would have happened if Soludo had accepted such an offer then; but God saw his heart and ensured that their relationship got even stronger such that today, it is a promise fulfilled for both of them. Ndi Anambra deserved the best and they voted for the best person among the candidates.
We saw violent killings and shootings before the election, but suddenly, everywhere became quiet after the election. What happened?
I monitored the terrain and we said that those things were politically motivated. We just needed to build confidence among the people so that they could muster courage and come out to vote and that was what happened. I accused a particular political party and its candidate. They wanted to use that violence to discourage the people from coming out to vote so that they could perfect their rigging plot and when I saw that, I said it openly. I was too vocal then but I was very careful. People can set you up and blame it on Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and things like that. We all know that IPOB earlier said there would be no election but immediately the Igbo stakeholders talked to them, they listened and with- drew their stand and even encouraged people to go out and vote. Now, after the elections, even the security agents noticed that they were politically motivated. I’ve learnt a lot in the politics we are playing here. My street knowledge experience has taught me a lot. You may be a good person but the people you are dealing with are not good. You see people giving their fellow human beings poison; people trying to set you up with women and things like that. The experience I’ve gathered in the street has shaped my life to the extent that some influential people in the state know me today as a strong willed person and not someone you can buy his conscience with money. Obiano is naturally a good person, just like Soludo. I have my reasons for saying this. I can tell you that Soludo is not a desperate politician. Had it been that he lost this election, he wouldn’t have gone to court. He did it in the past for Peter Obi and that’s why
I believe the Bible in Romans 13:1 that God is the giver of power. God has looked at Soludo’s heart and decided to make him king. He supported Obiano for the eight years he has been governor. I believe he will also be Anambra governor for eight years and also install his successor too.
We know the state was not notorious for politically motivated assassinations, but sometimes, we find pockets of attacks when people step on some powerful toes. Having been vocal in attacking the opposition, were you not afraid of your life?
Well, it’s not just the opposition. In this business of politics, even some characters that see you as a threat to their own ambition can deal with you but I’m constantly remindedof Morocco Maduka of blessed memory who sang that while you are being careful of your enemies, you should also watch your friends because they may be used against you. I’ve ex-perienced a lot and I know that human beings are prone to temptations but we are always careful. Again, whatever you do, keep your hands clean and God will fight for you. I’ve always been a vocal person, saying the truth at all times even when it concerns my friends. I feel better telling my friends the bitter truth than hiding it until things get worse and I begin to say had I known.
