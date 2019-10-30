Chinelo Obogo

Bristow Helicopters operating offshore flight developed an engine failure before it safely landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Our correspondent learnt that no life was lost and no passenger or crew member was injured as the aircraft landed safely; aviation staff on the ground were able to retrieve the flight data recorder which information; information it held had been downloaded for further investigation on the incident.

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) confirmed the development. The General Manager, Public Affairs of the AIB, Tunji Oketunbi, in a statement confirmed that there was a serious incident involving a Bristow helicopter in Port Harcourt.

“We dispatched our investigators to the site immediately. The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) have been retrieved. It is a serious incident since they declared an emergency. We have commenced an investigation,” Oketunbi said.