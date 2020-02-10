Joe Effiong, Uyo

A mysterious rainstorm has wreaked havoc in Gov Udom Emmanuel’s country home in Onna, destroying the pavilion constructed to shelter the expected guests at the burial of his nonagenarian father, the late Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, scheduled for Friday, February 14, which is also St. Valentine’s Day.

The strange rainstorm, which occurred on Monday afternoon, was said to have centred around the Emmanuel’s family compound without extending beyond 500-metre radius.

The makeshift pavilion which was recently constructed with woods, iron rods and pipes as well aluminium roofing sheets and tarpaulins were completely smashed.

Some members of the community who pleaded not to be named, told newsmen that they suspected some mysterious sabotage especially as some elders had earlier cautioned the burial planners to appease the gods and engage the services of witch doctors and rain-makers.

“How do you explain a rain that concentrated within a particular area? I had told the planners of this burial that not everyone would be happy to see a successful burial of the governor’s father.

“I earlier suggested the need to engage a traditional rain-maker so that in a situation like this, such mysterious rain would have been diverted to nearby communities,” he said

Mysterious rains are not strange in Akwa Ibom State these days as it was recently reported to have consistently fallen in a community in Ukanafun LGA allegedly to obstruct an ongoing construction of road project.

Others have, however, seen the early destruction of the pavilion as a blessing in disguise which would make the burial planners sit up and do the needful including consulting the relevant authorities and reinforcing the materials used for the construction.

“What would have happened if this structure had fallen on the burial day?

“We would have had another Reigners Bible Church experience of December 10, 2016, which up till now, nobody knows how many people were killed and even the governor narrowly escaped being hit by the collapsing building,” the villagers said.