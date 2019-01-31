According to eyewitness accounts, the tanker the tanker was negotiating a treacherous curve on high speed when it lost control rolling over and spilling its contents.

However, the situation is under control as police men and fire men have secured the neighbourhood.

Said a resident simply identified as Alhaji Wahab: ‘Thank God for the timely of policemen and the fire service who came to our rescue and stopped residents from scooping petrol. It could have been a total disaster. Thank God it was averted.”