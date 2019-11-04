Three young children belonging to Mr. Sunday and Mrs. Elizabeth Okereke died in Akaeze, Ebonyi State, yesterday, when their house collapsed while they slept inside.

The bodies of the kids, Mmesoma (11) Onyinyechi (5) and John (3) were removed from the rubble by neigbours who witnessed the incidence and have been buried.

Daily Sun gathered that Mr. Okereke was away watching football when he received news that the house had collapsed on his family.

It was also gathered that his wife had often expressed fears over the physical condition of the hut and wanted her husband to make alternative arrangements when funds were available.

Chairman of Akaeze Development Council, Onyebuchi Ogbadu, was on hand at the scene of the collapsed building and also visited the children’s mother, Elizabeth and son Uchechukwu at the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

He also deposited money for their medical treatment.

He later visited the extended Okereke family to commiserate with them.

In his condolence message, he stated that the family should have vacated the building as it falls short of the standard of habitation. He promised that the council will investigate what led to the crash.

“This is a very sad time for us and I commiserate with the family of the Okerekes on this unfortunate incidence. At a time when efforts are made by the government to ensure that youths and children are being taken care of, it is very sad that their lives are being cut short because of such misfortune. We will do everything within our capacity to investigate the cause of the collapse and put policies in place that will prevent further occurrence,” Ogbadu said.