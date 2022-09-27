Form Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A group, Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), has charged South East governors to disband Ebubeagu security outfit alleging members were committing extrajudicial killings and that the objective of its establishment to checkmate activities of criminals in the region had failed.

This is as it called on the international community and rights organisations to investigate cases of extra-judicial killings of unarmed and innocent civilians in the South East.

Spokesperson for the forum, Udemadu Chika Udemadu, in a statement, yesterday, lamented what he described as reckless waste of human lives by Ebubeagu, especially in Imo and Ebonyi states.

“Such waste of hunan lives by the security outfits of the same people they ought to protect has defeated the objective of setting it up.”

He flayed the brutal killing of a trader at Affor Ogidi Market, known as Pastor on the phantom allegation of inscribbing tattoo on the body, saying incessant, unwarranted and extra-judicial killings of innocent and unarmed Igbo youths in the South East zone, must stop.

The group also condemned the spate of kidnappings for ransom in the region, lamenting that killings and kidnappings of innocent people have had dire consequences on the economy of the South East.

The Igbo forum called on the National Hunan Rights Commission (NHRC) and other international human rights organisations, such as Hunan Rights Watch and Amnesty International, United States (US), United Kingdom, Canada, European Commission (EU), among others, to investigate the killings and kidnappings in the South East.

The group, however, lauded the security outfit set up by the Anambra State Government, Anambra State Vigilante Services (AVS) led by renowned security expert, Commander Igwe and his operation, Commander Chinenye Okpomkpi, for their respect for human rights.