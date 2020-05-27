THE Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP), yesterday, said

alleged hostilities among top

government officials was an

indication that the President

Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Executive Council (FEC)

has become “cancerous” and

incapable of driving an organised, result-oriented system.

The PDP, in a statement

by Kola Ologbondiyan, said

FEC should be disbanded

as brickbats among officials

in the Presidency, including

presidential aides, ministers

and heads of agencies have

exposed an alleged “scandalous breakdown of the administration’s central command

system.”

The opposition said situations where government officials were constantly engaged

in endless clashes, “backbiting, betrayals, leakage of sensitive documents and internal

bickering over pecuniary and

political interests, in manners not different from street

skirmishes of common cult

groups” is unacceptable to the

country.The PDP said it was shocking that the alleged acrimony

among top government officials have reached a level

where Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, reportedly

evicted staff of the Nigerians

in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) from their allocated

office, while the Chairman of

the Commission, Abike Dabiri, was on official assignment

with the President.

According to the party, “currently, the newly appointed

Chief of Staff to the President,

Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and

the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF),

Boss Mustapha, are said to be

at each other’s throat, with

the SGF reportedly querying

the decision of the president

to sack the former Director of

the Transmission Company of

Nigeria, Mr. Usman Mohammed. The situation had degenerated into serious confusion in the federal executive.

“Nigerians can recall the

bitter wrangling, wherein the

National Security Adviser

(NSA), Maj. Gen Babagana

Monguno, earlier this yearalerted that presidential responsibilities, including presiding over sensitive security

matters, have been hijacked

by the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, thereby frustrating the fight against insurgency and acts of violence

ravaging our country.

“Furthermore, the power

sector is still under the stress

of squabbling between the

SGF and the Minister of

Power, Sale Mamman, with

the SGF, reinstating some officials, who were sacked by

the minister in December last

year.

“The nation has also not

forgotten the embarrassing

public fight between the First

Lady, Aisha Buhari and President Muhammadu Buhari’s

cousins, over rooms in the

Presidential villa, which further exposed the chaotic situation in the President Buhariled administration.

“Before then, the First Lady

had alerted the nation that a

cabal had hijacked the federal

executive and taken over governance of our nation.”

The PDP added: “It is sad

that presidential hostilities had resulted in escalated cases of internal sabotage including the leakage of sensitive

documents as exposed by the

Head of Service, Dr. Folasade

Yemi-Esan and recently witnessed in the embarrassing

leakage of President Buhari’s

draft COVID-19 speech.

“Nigerians can now see

how vulnerable our nation

has become and why it is

extremely difficult for our

country to witness any progress under the Buhari Presidency, which has also ruined

all the gains achieved under

the PDP.

“Indeed, no nation can

achieve meaningful development under a rancorous and

shambolic Federal Executive

Council as currently constituted with the height of irredeemable division among

them. Such a situation never

obtained under the watch

of the PDP in the glorious

years of our nation. Our party

therefore counsels President

Buhari to re-direct the course

of our Nation’s tides by disbanding his poorly assembled

and dysfunctional federal executive council.